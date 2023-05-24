Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $123.00Mil. The top holdings were XP(46.77%), MELI(31.51%), and VLAT(9.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. reduced their investment in NAS:MELI by 14,290 shares. The trade had a 10.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1137.53.

On 05/24/2023, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $1266.4 per share and a market cap of $63.58Bil. The stock has returned 80.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 103.72, a price-book ratio of 31.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.67 and a price-sales ratio of 5.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 179,142 shares in ARCA:EEM, giving the stock a 5.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.76 during the quarter.

On 05/24/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.42 per share and a market cap of $23.67Bil. The stock has returned -3.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought 551,929 shares of NAS:XP for a total holding of 4,855,213. The trade had a 5.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.25.

On 05/24/2023, XP Inc traded for a price of $17.785 per share and a market cap of $9.63Bil. The stock has returned -13.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-book ratio of 2.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.57 and a price-sales ratio of 6.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 12,227 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 4.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $397.73 during the quarter.

On 05/24/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $410.47 per share and a market cap of $384.17Bil. The stock has returned 6.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 2,150,000-share investment in AMEX:HPX. Previously, the stock had a 14.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.94 during the quarter.

On 05/24/2023, HPX Corp traded for a price of $17.57 per share and a market cap of $149.02Mil. The stock has returned 77.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HPX Corp has a price-book ratio of 4.69 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -25.90.

