Watts Water Technologies Named One of "America's Climate Leaders" by USA Today

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) -- through its subsidiaries, one of the world’s leading manufacturers and providers of plumbing, heating, and water quality products and solutions – has been selected as one of America’s Climate Leaders by USA Today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005779/en/

USAToday_ACL_2023_Logo.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Watts was named among 400 companies selected for the inaugural list, which is comprised of U.S. organizations that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity between 2019 and 2021, specifically Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue.

To compile the list, USA Today’s partner Statista scrutinized approximately 2,000 American companies across all industries with revenue greater than $50 million in 2021 and verifiable emissions data. There is no top to bottom ranking.

“For over 145 years, Watts has built a diverse portfolio of technologies and solutions that safeguard the flow of water, improve water conservation and drive energy efficiencies,” said Robert J. Pagano, Jr., CEO, President and Chairperson of the Board. “We are honored to receive this recognition because it emphasizes our commitment to promote an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable future. I’m proud that the contributions of our stakeholders, including our dedicated and passionate employees, have resulted in Watts being named one of America’s top Climate Leaders.”

To learn more about Watts’ Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts, read the company’s Sustainability+Report or visit www.watts.com%2Four-story%2Fsustainability.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. The company employs 4,500 people across more than 23 countries. For more information, visit www.watts.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230524005779r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005779/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.