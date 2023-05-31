Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) -- through its subsidiaries, one of the world’s leading manufacturers and providers of plumbing, heating, and water quality products and solutions – has been selected as one of America’s Climate Leaders by USA Today.

Watts was named among 400 companies selected for the inaugural list, which is comprised of U.S. organizations that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity between 2019 and 2021, specifically Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue.

To compile the list, USA Today’s partner Statista scrutinized approximately 2,000 American companies across all industries with revenue greater than $50 million in 2021 and verifiable emissions data. There is no top to bottom ranking.

“For over 145 years, Watts has built a diverse portfolio of technologies and solutions that safeguard the flow of water, improve water conservation and drive energy efficiencies,” said Robert J. Pagano, Jr., CEO, President and Chairperson of the Board. “We are honored to receive this recognition because it emphasizes our commitment to promote an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable future. I’m proud that the contributions of our stakeholders, including our dedicated and passionate employees, have resulted in Watts being named one of America’s top Climate Leaders.”

To learn more about Watts’ Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts, read the company’s Sustainability+Report or visit www.watts.com%2Four-story%2Fsustainability.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. The company employs 4,500 people across more than 23 countries. For more information, visit www.watts.com.

