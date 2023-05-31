General Mills Recognized on the USA Today America's Climate Leaders 2023 List

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) has been recognized on the USA Today list of America’s Climate Leaders 2023. This prestigious award is presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

General Mills is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050. The company’s latest recognition was driven by its significant progress to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including a 49 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from owned operations since 2020. With this progress, the company has met and exceeded its 2030 Scope 1 and Scope 2 Science-Based Target goals.

"General Mills is looking beyond its walls – from farm to fork and beyond – to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create positive outcomes for people and the planet," said Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and global impact officer, General Mills. "While I am incredibly proud of this recognition and the progress we’ve made, we remain focused on advancing and accelerating decarbonization strategies across our full value chain to combat climate change and its impacts. Collective action and collaboration is critical to addressing Scope 3 emissions and to generating the greatest environmental outcomes.”

To further climate action, General Mills has developed a new climate plan to guide its ongoing work to drive progress toward its goals and across key climate levers, including regenerative agriculture, dairy, deforestation, renewable electricity, and transportation efficiency. The plan additionally guides the company’s work to engage suppliers on their own climate journeys. General Mills has also built new ways of working and new teams across the company to accelerate progress.

America’s Climate Leaders 2023 were selected based on a two-step process:

  • Application and Research Phase: Companies could be included on the list by applying online or by having the necessary data publicly available.
  • Data Analysis and Scoring Phase: For all companies meeting the inclusion criteria, the year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate) was calculated.

For more information on America’s Climate Leaders 2023, see here.

G STANDS FOR GOOD

General Mills stands for good – for the people we serve, the brands you love and the planet we depend on. For more than 150 years, General Mills has believed doing good and good business go hand-in-hand. The company is putting people first by improving food security and advancing a culture of inclusion, equity and belonging, and by creating positive planetary outcomes through actions beyond its walls. Learn more at GeneralMills%2Fgstandsforgood.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

