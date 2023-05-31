Stockholders of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) meeting today on a virtual-only basis have re-elected ten directors to the Board of Directors.

During the meeting, stockholders also:

Ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP to audit the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for fiscal year 2023;

Approved on an advisory basis the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers for 2022; and

Approved on an advisory basis the recommendation to hold future advisory votes on executive compensation every year.

Directors of the Company re-elected to one-year terms on the Board were Phyllis J. Campbell, Richard F. Corrado, Jeffrey A. Dominick, Joseph C. Hete, Raymond E. Johns, Jr., Laura J. Peterson, Randy D. Rademacher, J. Christopher Teets, Jeffrey J. Vorholt and Paul S. Williams.

An audio replay of the meeting will be available to stockholders after Friday, May 26 at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FATSG2023. ATSG will file a complete report of the results of the meeting in a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Transport Services Group

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger airlift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

