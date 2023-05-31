Arrow Electronics, Inc. ( NYSE:ARW, Financial) today announced management will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference held at The Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, Calif., on June 7, 2023, at 2:40 P.M. Pacific Time.

Management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their BofA Securities representative to secure a meeting time.

The fireside chat will be available via webcast on the events page of investor.arrow.com. The webcast will remain available for a minimum of two weeks following the presentation date.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

