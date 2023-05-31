Reservoir Media, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

May 24, 2023
NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. ( RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, today announced that it will attend two upcoming investor conferences.

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, Jim Heindlmeyer, Chief Financial Officer, will be partaking in an invitation-only fireside chat at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 23rd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference in Beverly Hills, CA. To receive additional information, request an invitation, or schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Heindlmeyer, please contact your B. Riley Securities representative.

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, Golnar Khosrowshahi, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Heindlmeyer, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 3:10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 51st Annual TD Cowen Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference in New York. Investors who wish to access the live conference webcast or a replay should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.reservoir-media.com/. Reservoir is also hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference on June 1, 2023.

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 150,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Records, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

Media Contact
Reservoir Media, Inc.
Suzy Arrabito
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
www.reservoir-media.com

Investor Contact
Alpha IR Group
Jackie Marcus or Alec Buchmelter
[email protected]

Source: Reservoir Media, Inc.

