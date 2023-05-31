SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ( IRTC, Financial), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, announced today that the company will be participating in the upcoming William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference.

iRhythm’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 7, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Those interested in listening to the presentation may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the event, which will be available on the investors section of the Company’s website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

Investor Relations Contact

Stephanie Zhadkevich

(919) 452-5430

[email protected]