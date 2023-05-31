SANTA ANA, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. ( TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:



at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston with a presentation at 9:45 am Eastern Time, and UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on June 7th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

All presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:

Sameer Desai,

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

[email protected]

714-327-3050