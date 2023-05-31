NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third year running, Sterling Check Corp. ( STER) (“Sterling”), a leading provider of identity and background services, is recognized at the top of the industry for its outstanding tools and technologies, used by employers to help hire, develop, and retain their people. Sterling is among an elite group of technology solutions announced as winners in today’s HR Tech livestream announcement – celebrated in front of the entire HR community.



Sterling stands out in the field, awarded two distinctions:

Best Comprehensive Solution : solution that solves the core challenges of businesses in the enterprise market. This is Sterling’s third year in a row receiving this recognition.

: solution that solves the core challenges of businesses in the enterprise market. This is Sterling’s third year in a row receiving this recognition. Talent Acquisition (sourcing, matching, candidate experience, assessments, onboarding, and other relevant technologies)

“In a world of talent scarcity, employers need to know that their hiring decisions won't be delayed unnecessarily, potentially costing them a valuable candidate. Not only that, but our research shows that candidates want to know the status of their application on demand,” said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. “Sterling's Candidate Hub puts power and transparency into the hands of every candidate, enabling them to see their progress at any time. This is what a modern background check should look like.”

The HR Tech Awards are powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, one of the HR technology industry’s most innovative research firms that provides peer-reviewed feedback and inputs on technologies purpose-built to serve employers and the workforce. The awards program is designed to help HR technology buyers and employers understand some of the best companies in the industry for their technology selection needs. A panel of judges includes independent practitioners, consultants and educators providing inputs on each submission.

“It is great to be acknowledged for our amazing candidate experience three years in a row. The candidate experience is a top priority for us and our clients, especially in this competitive hiring market,” said Lou Paglia, President and COO, Sterling. “We are proud that our platform and services provide a positive experience for candidates that enables our clients to hire and onboard quickly while maintaining a strong and safe workplace.”

