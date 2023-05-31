Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE: MEC) (the “Company” or “MEC”), a leading value-added provider of design, prototyping and manufacturing solutions serving diverse end-markets, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Jag Reddy and Chief Financial Officer Todd Butz will be presenting at the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference at the Lowes Chicago Hotel in Chicago on June 7, 2023.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, at https%3A%2F%2Fir.mecinc.com, and a replay will be available for approximately 90 days using the same link.

In conjunction with the conference, MEC executives will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your William Blair representative.

ABOUT MAYVILLE ENGINEERING COMPANY

Founded in 1945, MEC is a leading U.S. based, vertically integrated, value-added manufacturing partner providing a full suite of manufacturing solutions from concept to production. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction & access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Along with process engineering and development services, MEC maintains an extensive manufacturing infrastructure with 20 facilities across seven states.

MEC produces metal components that are used in a broad range of heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agricultural, military and other products. For more information, please visit www.mecinc.com.

