Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a global cultivator, manufacturer, and distributor of cannabis products and brands, announces a change to the location of its annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on June 6, 2023 at 9:00am Eastern Time (the “Meeting”).

The new location for the Meeting will be at the offices of Greenberg Traurig, P.A. at 401 East Las Olas Boulevard Suite 2000, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301. There is no change in the previously announced date or time of the Meeting.

Vote by proxy – Instructions for voting by proxy are contained in the Company’s Proxy Statement dated May 10, 2023, available on www.sec.gov and on Flora’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp. is a global cannabis company dedicated to bringing the benefits of cannabis to people worldwide. Our commitment is to create, master and connect the international cannabis supply chain by setting the standard for world-class cultivation and manufacturing, thoughtful brand development, and rigorous research and development of medical-grade cannabis products that meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficacy. Our mission is to create a world where the benefits of cannabis are accessible to everyone, and we are working toward that goal by becoming a leading importer and exporter of cannabis to meet demand in every corner of the market. Visit www.floragrowth.com or follow @floragrowthcorp on social media for more information.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements reflect Flora’s current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may,” “plan,” “estimate,” “intend,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Flora’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2023, as amended April 28, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Flora’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and on Flora’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Flora’s filings with the SEC and the applicable Canadian securities commissions. While forward-looking statements reflect Flora’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Flora disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Flora (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

