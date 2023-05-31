AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services, was named one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Climate+Leaders+2023 by USA Today on its inaugural list of 400 US companies. Aptar is ranked first in its industry sector and 24th among the companies who achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity between 2019 and 2021 – that is, Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue.

Graphic: Statista / USA Today

“We are honored to be named to USA Today’s inaugural America’s Climate Leaders list,” said Beth Holland, Aptar's Vice President of Global Sustainability. “When it comes to caring for the environment, we rely on metrics and science to guide our decision making and we have made considerable progress advancing key areas of our global sustainability strategy. Having surpassed our original Scope 1 and Scope 2 reduction target within the first year of validation by SBTi, we saw the need to set a more aggressive ambition, which underscores our commitment to sustainability and protecting the environment."

After significantly surpassing its original Scope 1 and 2 targets, Aptar validated+its+revised+Scope+1+and+Scope+2+reduction+target by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) in early March 2023 to align to the requirements to keep global warming at 1.5° Celsius by 2030. Aptar also has validated SBTi targets for Scope 3 emissions and renewable energy purchases. Increasingly, Aptar believes that sustainable companies, in addition to helping safeguard the environment, will also have a competitive advantage.

To determine the rankings, USA Today and Statista began with a list of more than 2,000 US-based companies with revenue of more than $50 million in 2021 and then narrowed it to the 700 companies who reported their emissions data. Considerations used in the rankings included emission intensity, annualized reductions in emission intensity, carbon disclosure rating and other criteria. More information about the methodology can be found on Statista%26rsquo%3Bs+webpage. To learn more about Aptar’s ESG goals and progress, please visit aptar.com%2Fesg.

