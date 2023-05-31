Aptar Named One of America's Climate Leaders by USA Today

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services, was named one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Climate+Leaders+2023 by USA Today on its inaugural list of 400 US companies. Aptar is ranked first in its industry sector and 24th among the companies who achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity between 2019 and 2021 – that is, Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in relation to revenue.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005860/en/

USAToday_ACL_2023_Logo_RGB_Color.jpg

Graphic: Statista / USA Today

“We are honored to be named to USA Today’s inaugural America’s Climate Leaders list,” said Beth Holland, Aptar's Vice President of Global Sustainability. “When it comes to caring for the environment, we rely on metrics and science to guide our decision making and we have made considerable progress advancing key areas of our global sustainability strategy. Having surpassed our original Scope 1 and Scope 2 reduction target within the first year of validation by SBTi, we saw the need to set a more aggressive ambition, which underscores our commitment to sustainability and protecting the environment."

After significantly surpassing its original Scope 1 and 2 targets, Aptar validated+its+revised+Scope+1+and+Scope+2+reduction+target by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) in early March 2023 to align to the requirements to keep global warming at 1.5° Celsius by 2030. Aptar also has validated SBTi targets for Scope 3 emissions and renewable energy purchases. Increasingly, Aptar believes that sustainable companies, in addition to helping safeguard the environment, will also have a competitive advantage.

To determine the rankings, USA Today and Statista began with a list of more than 2,000 US-based companies with revenue of more than $50 million in 2021 and then narrowed it to the 700 companies who reported their emissions data. Considerations used in the rankings included emission intensity, annualized reductions in emission intensity, carbon disclosure rating and other criteria. More information about the methodology can be found on Statista%26rsquo%3Bs+webpage. To learn more about Aptar’s ESG goals and progress, please visit aptar.com%2Fesg.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,500 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230524005860r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005860/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.