Netcapital+Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, announced today that the Company’s founder Jason Frishman will present at Singular Research's Spring Select Webinar on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 am PDT / 11:30 am ET.

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 8:30 am PDT / 11:30 am ET Location: Virtual webinar Live presentation: Register+for+the+webinar to receive access information Presentation replay: Visit Netcapital+Investor+Relations online

During his presentation, Mr. Frishman will discuss how Netcapital's platform breaks down traditional barriers and offers opportunities for virtually anyone to invest in private companies.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital+Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital+Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital+funding+portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005891/en/