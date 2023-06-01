SECAUCUS, N.J., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. ( FRPT) (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) today issued the following statement in response to JANA Partners LLC’s (“JANA”) May 24, 2023 press release.



Over the past nine months since JANA publicly disclosed its potential director nominees, the Company has engaged with JANA extensively to understand their perspectives and address their concerns. The Freshpet Board welcomes constructive ideas, from any source, that will drive shareholder value. Unfortunately, JANA has made clear to us that their sole purpose is to force a sale of the Company without consideration of all potential paths to value creation. Despite the difference of perspectives, the Board has attempted to reach a constructive resolution with JANA but its offers were rejected. We remain hopeful to avoid a distracting proxy fight as the management team continues to focus on driving growth and margin expansion as demonstrated in recent quarterly performance.

The Board and management remain focused on driving shareholder value and building on the significant momentum in our business.

Recent results and guidance demonstrate strong operational momentum and growth.

The Freshpet Board and management are making strong progress executing our strategy. We grew revenue by 27% in Q1 2023 while continuing to improve performance in logistics, quality, and other operational areas of our business. Looking ahead, we expect continued strong revenue growth and adjusted gross margin expansion for full year 2023.

Key ongoing initiatives to create value for shareholders include:

Executing our operational improvement plan: We are strengthening capabilities in production, quality, engineering, logistics and finance to align long-term growth with prudent capital expenditure, ultimately driving significant margin expansion. Additionally, we recently announced the appointments of Todd Cunfer as CFO, Jay Dahlgren as EVP of Manufacturing, Technology and Supply Chain, and Dirk Martin as VP of Customer Service and Logistics.

Freshpet’s independent Board has the right skills and expertise to oversee management and drive shareholder value creation.

Freshpet recently announced several actions designed to ensure that the Board continues to have the appropriate skills, expertise and independence to effectively oversee management and its execution of the strategy. Walter George, current Chair of the Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee, will be appointed the new independent Chair of the Board effective immediately following the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting. Accordingly, Charles Norris, Chair of the Board, will not stand for reelection at the 2023 Annual Meeting as he has reached the mandatory retirement age put in place as part of the Company’s long-term governance plan in 2020. Former Conagra Chief Supply Chain Officer David B. Biegger was also appointed to the Board, following a search by a leading third-party executive search firm, and will serve on the Audit Committee.

We will continue to regularly evaluate the Board’s skillsets and composition to make sure it is well positioned to oversee and guide management as we continue to execute our strategy.

About Freshpet

Freshpet is the leading fresh food for dogs and cats. Since its conception in 2006, Freshpet has been on a mission to transform the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, nutritious food, while pushing the boundaries of sustainable practices. The recipes are developed by Veterinarian Nutritionists and made with natural whole ingredients, like fresh meats, vegetables and fruits, which are cooked in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve their natural goodness. Sustainably-made in Bethlehem, PA and their new Kitchens in Ennis TX, Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated until they arrive at Freshpet fridges in your local market, or are delivered direct to your door.

Freshpet is available in a growing number of mass, grocery, natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as online in the U.S. for direct delivery and through its partnership with Petco. From the care taken in partnering with farmers whose values align with theirs, to how each recipe is made, Freshpet’s commitment to integrity, transparency and social responsibility is a point of pride.

