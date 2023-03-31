Tuniu to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on June 9, 2023

PR Newswire

NANJING, China, May 24, 2023

NANJING, China, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, before the market opens on June 9, 2023.

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on June 9, 2023 (8:00 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time on June 9, 2023).

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

852-301-84992

Mainland China

4001-201203

International

1-412-902-4272

Conference ID: Tuniu 1Q 2023 Earnings Conference Call

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through June 16, 2023. The dial-in details are as follows:

US

1-877-344-7529

International

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 8229010

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.tuniu.com/.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers integrated travel service with a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

SOURCE Tuniu Corporation

