LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. ("Metropolitan Bank" or "the Company") ( NYSE:MCB, Financial) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Metropolitan Bank is the subject of a report published by Vidar Research on March 30, 2023, titled: "Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a mixed bag of problems." The report states that the Company "is the issuer of choice for prepaid debit cards of crypto firms," but that it is "bleeding deposits." According to Vidar Research, the Company's balance sheet is "shocking comparable to the failed Signature Bank." The report concludes that the Company "is a failed bank and that it will share the fate" of recent bank failures. Based on this news, shares of Metropolitan Bank fell by more than 27.5% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected]

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

[email protected]

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/757238/INVESTIGATION-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-Metropolitan-Bank-Holding-Corp-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm



