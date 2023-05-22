On May 22, 2023, Lawrence Jasinski, CEO of ReWalk Robotics Ltd ( RWLK, Financial), sold 11,457 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider activity that has seen Jasinski sell a total of 11,457 shares and purchase 15,000 shares.

Who is Lawrence Jasinski?

Lawrence Jasinski has been the Chief Executive Officer of ReWalk Robotics Ltd since February 2016. With extensive experience in the medical device industry, Jasinski has held various leadership positions in companies such as Stryker Corporation and Orthofix International. His expertise in sales, marketing, and business development has been instrumental in driving growth and innovation at ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd

ReWalk Robotics Ltd is a medical device company that focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities. The company's primary product, the ReWalk system, is a wearable robotic exoskeleton that enables individuals with spinal cord injuries to stand, walk, and even climb stairs. ReWalk Robotics Ltd aims to improve the quality of life for people with mobility impairments by providing innovative solutions that promote independence and social integration.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, ReWalk Robotics Ltd has seen a total of 17 insider buys, indicating a positive sentiment among company insiders. In contrast, there have been only 2 insider sells during the same period, including the recent sale by Lawrence Jasinski. This trend suggests that insiders are generally optimistic about the company's prospects and future performance.

Valuation

On the day of Lawrence Jasinski's recent sale, shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd were trading at $0.61 apiece, giving the company a market capitalization of $36.457 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $0.77, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79, indicating that it is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Insider trading activity can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and the sentiment of its executives. In the case of ReWalk Robotics Ltd, the overall trend of insider buys over the past year suggests that company insiders are confident in the firm's future performance. The recent sale by CEO Lawrence Jasinski, however, may indicate that he believes the stock is currently overvalued or that he is simply diversifying his personal holdings.

It is essential for investors to consider the context of insider transactions and weigh them against other factors, such as the company's financial performance, industry trends, and broader market conditions. In the case of ReWalk Robotics Ltd, the stock's modest undervaluation based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio may present an attractive entry point for investors who believe in the company's long-term growth potential.

As always, investors should conduct their own research and analysis before making any investment decisions and consider the potential risks and rewards associated with a particular stock.