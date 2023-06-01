FORT WORTH, Texas, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation ( CRVL) announced the results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Revenues for the quarter were $185 million, an increase from $171 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings per share for the quarter were $1.04, compared to $1.09 in the same quarter of the prior year.



Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 were $719 million, compared to $646 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Earnings per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 were $3.77, compared to $3.66 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

During the quarter and fiscal year, CERIS expanded work with existing and developing partners in the commercial health market. The Company has increased investment in the CERIS team, SaaS platform, and R&D. With the application of advanced technologies, workflow efficiencies have increased, ROI has grown, and the competitive position in the market has strengthened. CERIS is well-positioned and prepared to scale for the additional business.

In other areas, CorVel is moving forward quickly and intentionally, using generative AI in a closed-source data environment. The technology will be incorporated into CogencyIQ® service offerings and has extensive benefits. Most importantly, generative AI will elevate the work of claims professionals and allow more time to be spent interacting directly with injured workers. The reallocated time will ultimately improve the experience of injured workers and enhance partner outcomes.

The Company has also introduced a new virtual mailbox interface in the Provider Portal, allowing documents to be uploaded securely. In addition to data security, the virtual mailbox confirms submission with receipt and tracking, requires no manual preprocessing, and provides same-day handling from any location. This project was designed for scalability; customers now using the interface are experiencing cost savings and cost avoidance.

CorVel Corporation applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

Quarters and Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Revenues $ 185,443,000 $ 171,359,000 Cost of revenues 143,492,000 128,307,000 Gross profit 41,951,000 43,052,000 General and administrative 19,358,000 16,793,000 Income from operations 22,593,000 26,259,000 Income tax provision 4,424,000 6,622,000 Net income $ 18,169,000 $ 19,637,000 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 1.06 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 1.04 $ 1.09 Weighted Shares Basic 17,176,000 17,618,000 Diluted 17,429,000 17,976,000





Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Revenues $ 718,562,000 $ 646,230,000 Cost of revenues 560,303,000 494,116,000 Gross profit 158,259,000 152,114,000 General and administrative 73,705,000 67,602,000 Income from operations 84,554,000 84,512,000 Income tax provision 18,189,000 18,102,000 Net income $ 66,365,000 $ 66,410,000 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 3.83 $ 3.74 Diluted $ 3.77 $ 3.66 Weighted Shares Basic 17,328,000 17,753,000 Diluted 17,592,000 18,127,000





March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Cash $ 71,329,000 $ 97,504,000 Customer deposits 80,022,000 69,781,000 Accounts receivable, net 81,034,000 82,586,000 Prepaid taxes and expenses 11,385,000 15,123,000 Property, net 82,770,000 76,268,000 Goodwill and other assets 39,662,000 38,964,000 Right-of-use asset, net 27,721,000 35,020,000 Total $ 393,923,000 $ 415,246,000 Accounts and taxes payable $ 15,309,000 $ 14,431,000 Accrued liabilities 152,578,000 156,939,000 Deferred tax liability — 1,689,000 Long-term lease liabilities 23,860,000 29,792,000 Paid-in capital 218,703,000 201,612,000 Treasury stock (748,195,000 ) (654,520,000 ) Retained earnings 731,668,000 665,303,000 Total $ 393,923,000 $ 415,246,000



