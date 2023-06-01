AMSC to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on May 31, 2023

AYER, Mass., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC® ( AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid™ and protect and expand the capability of our Navy’s fleet, announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. In conjunction with this announcement, AMSC management will participate in a conference call with investors and covering analysts beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 1, 2023. On this call, management will discuss market trends, and the Company’s recent accomplishments, financial results, and business outlook.

Those who wish to listen to the live or archived conference call webcast should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://www.amsc.com. The live call can be accessed 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 1-844-481-2802 or 1-412-317-0675 and asking to join the AMSC call.

A replay of the call may be accessed 2 hours following the call by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and using conference passcode 4313516.

About AMSC ( AMSC)

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world’s demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec™ Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec® Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company’s solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com.

©2023 AMSC. AMSC, American Superconductor, NEPSI, Neeltran, D-VAR, D-VAR VVO, Amperium, Gridtec, Marinetec, Windtec, Orchestrate the Rhythm and Harmony of Power on the Grid and Smarter, Cleaner … Better Energy are trademarks or registered trademarks of American Superconductor Corporation. All other brand names, product names, trademarks, or service marks belong to their respective holders.

AMSC Contacts
AMSC Communications Manager:Investor Relations Contact:
Nicol GolezLHA Investor Relations
Phone: 978-399-8344Carolyn Capaccio, CFA
[email protected]Phone: 212-838-3777
[email protected]


