TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin (TSX:ILLM, ILLM) (“illumin” or “Company”), a Journey Advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, today announced that Elliot Muchnik, Chief Financial Officer, and Seraj Bharwani, Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in a panel discussion, give a company presentation and host in-person meetings at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on Tuesday, June 6th. The panel discussion will be held at 1:15 pm ET, and the presentation is scheduled for 4:45 pm ET.



The Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference, to be held June 6th – 7th, is designed to help attendees navigate through a combination of presentations, interactive panel discussions, and speakers from newsmakers to business, politics, and pop culture. The conference will provide institutional investors with access to senior management and industry experts, showcase emerging companies, and investigate critical trends that are driving our economy.

To register for the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, contact your Stifel representative. A replay of the presentation will be available on the illumin website for 90 days after the event.

About illumin:

illumin is a journey advertising platform that enables marketers to reach consumers at every stage of their journey by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The company’s mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. illumin is a business name of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. which the Company uses as an operating name for its business.

