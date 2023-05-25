Summit Carbon Solutions announces NuGen as partner ethanol plant in South Dakota

50 minutes ago
PR Newswire

AMES, Iowa, May 25, 2023

AMES, Iowa, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Carbon Solutions is proud to announce a significant partnership with NuGen Energy, an ethanol plant in Marion, South Dakota, principally owned by REX American Resources (NYSE: REX).

NuGen joins 32 leading ethanol plants as partners in the transformative carbon capture and storage project led by Summit Carbon Solutions. NuGen Energy began operations in 2008 and has a production capacity of 150,000,000 gallons per year.

Summit Carbon Solutions is leading the development of the world's largest carbon capture and storage project. Once complete, Summit Carbon Solutions and their partners will safely capture, transport, and permanently store up to 18 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year. The project, spanning Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota, significantly reduces the carbon footprint of participating ethanol plants and allows them new market opportunities. This supports an "all of the above" approach to national energy security by enhancing the production of domestic renewable energy and subsequently reducing our reliance on foreign oil.

"We are excited to welcome NuGen to our expanding network of partners," stated Lee Blank, CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions. "NuGen shares our dedication to supporting the long-term sustainability of U.S. agriculture by decarbonizing the supply chain. NuGen's commitment to quality, yields, and efficiency aligns perfectly with our vision."

"We are delighted to partner with Summit on this important carbon capture storage project," said Zafar Rizvi, CEO of Rex American Resources. "Strategically, the location of our NuGen facility in Marion, South Dakota and our goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions perfectly align with Summit Carbon Solutions. We look forward to working with Summit to achieve our sustainability targets and making a positive impact on the environment."

The partnership with NuGen will remove and permanently store an additional 450,000 metric tons of CO2 per year. This CO2 will be compressed and transported to North Dakota for permanent geologic storage, furthering the project's environmental benefits.

The partnership with NuGen comes amidst another notable milestone for Summit Carbon Solutions; the successful acquisition of 70 percent of the pipeline route through voluntary easements with nearly 2,500 landowners. This achievement underlines the strong community support and shared vision for sustainable agriculture and energy production.

About Summit Carbon Solutions:

Summit Carbon Solutions aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by connecting industrial and biogenic CO2 emitters through strategic infrastructure to store carbon dioxide safely and permanently in the Midwestern United States.

To learn more about Summit Carbon Solutions, please visit: www.SummitCarbonSolutions.com

Media Contact for Summit Carbon Solutions:

Sabrina Zenor
Director, Marketing and Communications
515.207.8608
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-carbon-solutions-announces-nugen-as-partner-ethanol-plant-in-south-dakota-301834144.html

SOURCE Summit Carbon Solutions

