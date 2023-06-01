AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) (the “Company”), today announced that members of its management team will present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 3:35 pm ET and the Wells Fargo 2023 Industrials Conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 4:40 pm ET. The management team will also host investor meetings on both days at the respective conferences.

The presentation at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference will be webcast live and can be accessed through the link HERE.

The presentation at the Wells Fargo 2023 Industrials Conference will be webcast live and can be accessed through the link HERE.

Both conference webcasts can also be accessed by going to the News and Events section of AerSale’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aersale.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on AerSale’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aersale.com.

About AerSale

AerSale serves airlines operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators to realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics (e.g. AerSafe™, AerTrak™, and now AerAware™).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005269/en/