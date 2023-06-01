Xchange Benefits to host Experience Xchange educational symposium

1 hours ago
Xchange Benefits LLC, a property and casualty managing general underwriter specializing in accident and health insurance, today announced it will host an educational symposium, Experience Xchange, June 5-7 in Bloomington, Ind. The two-day event will take place at the Biddle Hotel and Conference Center at Indiana University.

The conference aims to educate attendees through the sharing of career insights and experiences. It will feature speakers from across the insurance industry, including Gary Nidds, Executive Vice President and Head of the Medical Business Unit, Crum & Forster Accident & Health; Joseph Scheerer, Principal and CEO, Stonybrook Capital; Tim Tompkins and Rob Whitt, Managing Executives, Markel; David Balinski, CEO, and Jamin Ferner, Chief People Officer, Wire Health; R. Sharon Smith, Chief Strategy Officer, Ambac; Achim Dauser, Senior Vice President, Head of Life & Health Medical Reinsurance Americas, Swiss Re; Michael Buchanan, Partner, Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP; Claude LeBlanc, President and CEO of Ambac; and Peter McGuire, Chairman, President and CEO of Xchange Benefits LLC. It will also include a leadership training session led by Emily Shaw of sales and management consulting firm Lushin.

“The Experience Xchange is exactly what it says, an opportunity for valued partners to spend time with the Xchange team and to share valuable insights and experiences with each other,” McGuire said. “It is also very importantly an investment in the people at Xchange, providing them with an opportunity to gain invaluable insights from seasoned industry leaders.”

For registration and additional information on the event, contact [email protected].

About Xchange Benefits

Founded in 2010, Xchange Benefits, LLC is a diverse group of business units focused on the global insurance and reinsurance industry. Led by a team who have industry leading experience, Xchange Benefits underwrites, consults, creates products, creates retail distribution, structures risk, transacts reinsurance, advises on capital deployment and most importantly, listens to its clients. Xchange Benefits is headquartered in Armonk, N.Y., and has an office in Indianapolis.

For more information, visit Xchange Benefits on the web at www.xbllc.com.

