Rubicon Announces Keynote Speakers and Full Agenda for RUBICONSmartCity™ Next Summit 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Rubicon+Technologies%2C+Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced the full agenda and speaker lineup for its annual RUBICONSmartCity%26trade%3B+Next+Summit, taking place in New York City on June 13 and 14, 2023.

The event features an exciting array of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and workshops that will explore the ideas and innovations that are defining the future of solid waste management, municipal operations, and fleet technology. The event+agenda is packed with incredible speakers, exciting training sessions, and product updates, as well as some fun networking activities in and around New York City.

After a hugely successful inaugural event in 2022, Next Summit 2023 brings together a wide range of municipal government and technology leaders to share the knowledge, expertise, and experience they have gained over the course of their careers.

This year’s speakers include:

  • Clifford J. Villa: Deputy Assistant Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Land and Emergency Management
  • The Honorable Michael A. Nutter: Former Mayor of The City of Philadelphia, PA
  • The Honorable Stephen Goldsmith: Former Mayor of The City of Indianapolis, IN
  • Al Wiggins, Jr.: Commissioner of the Department of Public Works, City of Atlanta, GA
  • Michael Shaw: Director of Public Works, City of Kansas City, MO
  • Philip Davis: Solid Waste Director, City of Memphis, TN
  • Helvia Quinones: Deputy Director of The South Operation, Solid Waste Department, City of Houston, TX
  • Phil Rodoni: CEO, Rubicon Technologies, Inc.
  • Conor Riffle: Senior Vice President, Smart Cities, Rubicon Technologies, Inc.

The full speaker lineup is available on the event+website.

“We are thrilled to host the second annual RUBICONSmartCity Next Summit in New York City,” said Conor Riffle, Senior Vice President of Smart Cities at Rubicon. “This event brings together the top minds in government and technology leadership to connect with our incredible community of smart city customers and hauler partners. We are grateful to our speakers, partners, and our attendees for all of their support and look forward to another fantastic event.”

RUBICONSmartCity is the smartest way for cities, counties, and other municipalities to manage heavy-duty fleets. It is a proprietary, cloud-based technology suite that helps local governments run faster, smarter, and more effective waste, recycling, and heavy-duty municipal fleet operations. Local governments today are required to do more with less. RUBICONSmartCity helps existing government-owned fleets improve neighborhood streetscapes by monitoring vehicle health, improving driver behavior, and ensuring that materials are collected efficiently. The results: fewer vehicle accidents, less road wear, and safer communities.

RUBICONSmartCity Next Summit is open to municipal government representatives and private haulers. Registration is free but space is limited, and the event is almost at capacity. Qualifying parties may register via the+event+website.

About Rubicon

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT) is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide. Striving to create a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the Company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. To learn more, visit rubicon.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230525005208r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005208/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.