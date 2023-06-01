Rubicon+Technologies%2C+Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced the full agenda and speaker lineup for its annual RUBICONSmartCity%26trade%3B+Next+Summit, taking place in New York City on June 13 and 14, 2023.

The event features an exciting array of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and workshops that will explore the ideas and innovations that are defining the future of solid waste management, municipal operations, and fleet technology. The event+agenda is packed with incredible speakers, exciting training sessions, and product updates, as well as some fun networking activities in and around New York City.

After a hugely successful inaugural event in 2022, Next Summit 2023 brings together a wide range of municipal government and technology leaders to share the knowledge, expertise, and experience they have gained over the course of their careers.

This year’s speakers include:

Clifford J. Villa: Deputy Assistant Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Land and Emergency Management

Deputy Assistant Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Land and Emergency Management The Honorable Michael A. Nutter: Former Mayor of The City of Philadelphia, PA

Former Mayor of The City of Philadelphia, PA The Honorable Stephen Goldsmith: Former Mayor of The City of Indianapolis, IN

Former Mayor of The City of Indianapolis, IN Al Wiggins, Jr.: Commissioner of the Department of Public Works, City of Atlanta, GA

Commissioner of the Department of Public Works, City of Atlanta, GA Michael Shaw: Director of Public Works, City of Kansas City, MO

Director of Public Works, City of Kansas City, MO Philip Davis: Solid Waste Director, City of Memphis, TN

Solid Waste Director, City of Memphis, TN Helvia Quinones: Deputy Director of The South Operation, Solid Waste Department, City of Houston, TX

Deputy Director of The South Operation, Solid Waste Department, City of Houston, TX Phil Rodoni: CEO, Rubicon Technologies, Inc.

CEO, Rubicon Technologies, Inc. Conor Riffle: Senior Vice President, Smart Cities, Rubicon Technologies, Inc.

The full speaker lineup is available on the event+website.

“We are thrilled to host the second annual RUBICONSmartCity Next Summit in New York City,” said Conor Riffle, Senior Vice President of Smart Cities at Rubicon. “This event brings together the top minds in government and technology leadership to connect with our incredible community of smart city customers and hauler partners. We are grateful to our speakers, partners, and our attendees for all of their support and look forward to another fantastic event.”

RUBICONSmartCity is the smartest way for cities, counties, and other municipalities to manage heavy-duty fleets. It is a proprietary, cloud-based technology suite that helps local governments run faster, smarter, and more effective waste, recycling, and heavy-duty municipal fleet operations. Local governments today are required to do more with less. RUBICONSmartCity helps existing government-owned fleets improve neighborhood streetscapes by monitoring vehicle health, improving driver behavior, and ensuring that materials are collected efficiently. The results: fewer vehicle accidents, less road wear, and safer communities.

RUBICONSmartCity Next Summit is open to municipal government representatives and private haulers. Registration is free but space is limited, and the event is almost at capacity. Qualifying parties may register via the+event+website.

