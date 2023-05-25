Spire to acquire MoGas and Omega pipeline systems

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, May 25, 2023

ST. LOUIS, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire MoGas Pipeline (MoGas), an interstate natural gas pipeline, and Omega Pipeline (Omega), a connected gas distribution system, from CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR), for $175 million, subject to customary working capital and other closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in Spire's fiscal fourth quarter, pending Hart-Scott-Rodino review and subject to customary closing conditions.

Spire_Logo.jpg

"These businesses fit well with our existing natural gas midstream businesses and enhance our ability to serve customers in Missouri," said Steve Lindsey, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Spire. "We see great value in adding MoGas and Omega to our natural gas portfolio and expect them to support Spire's growth."

MoGas owns and operates approximately 263 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines, primarily in Missouri, and is regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. MoGas interconnects with Spire STL Pipeline and other regional pipelines to deliver gas to Spire Missouri's growing customer base in St. Charles, Franklin, and western St. Louis counties, among other utility, municipal, industrial, and commercial customers. Omega owns and operates an approximately 75-mile natural gas distribution system within Fort Leonard Wood in south-central Missouri and is interconnected with the MoGas system.

About Spire
At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR), we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Forward Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Spire's future operating results may be affected by various uncertainties and risk factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, including weather conditions, economic factors, the competitive environment, governmental and regulatory policy and action, and risks associated with acquisitions. More complete descriptions and listings of these uncertainties and risk factors can be found in the company's annual (Form 10-K) filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:
Scott W. Dudley Jr.
314-342-0878
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Jessica B. Willingham
314-342-3300
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG10560&sd=2023-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spire-to-acquire-mogas-and-omega-pipeline-systems-301834122.html

SOURCE Spire Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG10560&Transmission_Id=202305250800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG10560&DateId=20230525
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.