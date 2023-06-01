HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced the release of its 2023+Sustainability+Report. The report highlights HubSpot’s ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) progress, key milestones, and opportunities across three pillars: investing in climate action, creating value & equity for our people and supporting our communities, and practicing good governance.

Disclosures in HubSpot’s 2023 Sustainability Report are aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and reference the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), The Financial Stability Board’s Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), allowing the company to identify, measure, and manage where it can grow better.

Of the 2023 Sustainability Report, HubSpot’s Director of ESG, Yogesh Chauhan said, “Our purpose at HubSpot is to build a company future generations would be proud of and it powers how we operate, care for our employees, solve for our customers, and achieve our mission of helping millions of organizations grow better. Reflecting on the changes to our planet, systems, and society over the past year, it’s clear that now more than ever we must deliver on that purpose. Our 2023 Sustainability Report shares transparency into how we are creating a resilient, sustainable, and ethical business, fostering connection across a diverse and equitable workplace, and investing in the communities where we live and work. We’ve made tremendous strides, and the road ahead will require continued innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to purpose-driven ESG. I’m looking forward to forging partnerships across our value chain to build a sustainable future together.”

ESG highlights from HubSpot’s 2022 fiscal year and key milestones in the first quarter of 2023:

Doubled down on climate strategy, with the goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. In October 2022, HubSpot submitted its science-based targets for validation by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and expects to receive approval by July 2023. HubSpot is focused on meeting its targets and reaching net-zero carbon emissions by, amongst many things, making its buildings sustainable, supporting employees to reduce their travel footprint through awareness, education campaigns and policies & procedures, and working with its suppliers to achieve a low-carbon economy.

In October 2022, HubSpot submitted its science-based targets for validation by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and expects to receive approval by July 2023. HubSpot is focused on meeting its targets and reaching net-zero carbon emissions by, amongst many things, making its buildings sustainable, supporting employees to reduce their travel footprint through awareness, education campaigns and policies & procedures, and working with its suppliers to achieve a low-carbon economy. Evolved its hybrid model and continued to invest in a culture that values flexibility, connection, and prioritizes diversity and belonging at its core. In 2022, HubSpot achieved gender parity at the Company Executive Leadership Team (CELT) level and the company’s population of women reached 47% company-wide. In addition, HubSpot drove connection through virtual and in-person culture, diversity, and learning events for its 7,400+ employees globally.

In 2022, HubSpot achieved gender parity at the Company Executive Leadership Team (CELT) level and the company’s population of women reached 47% company-wide. In addition, HubSpot drove connection through virtual and in-person culture, diversity, and learning events for its 7,400+ employees globally. Grew impact in the communities where we live and work. Based on employee feedback, HubSpot rolled out a global employee volunteering platform and benefit so that HubSpotters can have dedicated time to meaningfully give back to the causes they care about. Through the platform, employees contributed 2,000 hours to HubSpot’s communities across the globe.

Based on employee feedback, HubSpot rolled out a global employee volunteering platform and benefit so that HubSpotters can have dedicated time to meaningfully give back to the causes they care about. Through the platform, employees contributed 2,000 hours to HubSpot’s communities across the globe. Invested in data privacy and security to build trust with customers and partners. HubSpot rolled out several new tools designed to support its customers and safeguard their data, including product features to help customers comply with evolving regulations, and mandatory two-factor authentication to better protect customer accounts. The company also launched HubSpot’s Customer+Trust+Center, a one-stop-shop to learn more about its security, privacy, compliance, and governance practices.

While HubSpot is proud of its progress, the company is committed to doing better each year, and learning along its journey. HubSpot’s focuses include:

Executing on science-based targets by delivering on priorities for emissions reduction: By implementing a range of initiatives and measures, such as energy-efficient technologies, renewable energy procurement, and sustainable supply chain management practices, HubSpot is actively working to reduce its carbon footprint and align its operations with the goals of the Paris Agreement. As part of its ongoing commitment to transparency, HubSpot also intends to respond to the CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) survey in 2023.

By implementing a range of initiatives and measures, such as energy-efficient technologies, renewable energy procurement, and sustainable supply chain management practices, HubSpot is actively working to reduce its carbon footprint and align its operations with the goals of the Paris Agreement. As part of its ongoing commitment to transparency, HubSpot also intends to respond to the CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) survey in 2023. Continuing to foster a diverse, inclusive, and connected workplace where career growth is equitable for everyone: HubSpot’s focus is on recruiting and retention for gender globally, and on BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) employee recruiting and retention within the United States. Recognizing that the way people built connections pre-pandemic has changed, the company will also operationalize and drive progress on its Connect4 strategy to build remarkable hybrid connections.

HubSpot’s focus is on recruiting and retention for gender globally, and on BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) employee recruiting and retention within the United States. Recognizing that the way people built connections pre-pandemic has changed, the company will also operationalize and drive progress on its Connect4 strategy to build remarkable hybrid connections. Maintaining trust and acting with integrity: HubSpot aims to put data transparency and control tools in place to help its customers build trust and deliver value to their customers. HubSpot will also continue its multi-year procurement vision by building an efficient, global end-to-end procure-to-pay process, with the goal of systematizing the company’s approach to its value chain, minimizing risk, and better tracking sustainability into how it operates as a company.

HubSpot’s 2023 Sustainability Report is just one way the company holds itself accountable to meeting its objective of building a high performing, sustainable, and equitable company. As HubSpot navigates a path to building a bright future that generations can be proud of, it hopes to inspire customers, partners, and communities to do the same.

For more information about sustainability at HubSpot and to view the 2023 Sustainability Report, visit www.hubspot.com%2Fsustainability and follow HubSpot Life on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to stay connected with our sustainability efforts in the future.

