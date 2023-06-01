Wildwater Kingdom Opens for 2023 Season on Saturday, May 27

Two new bars, relocated stage highlight exciting upgrades

Allentown, PA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildwater Kingdom, the region’s premier waterpark, opens its gates to the public on Saturday, May 27.

This year guests 21 and older will get to enjoy specialty cocktails, beer, wine and frozen drinks at two new bars. Schooner’s Cove Bar will enhance your ability to kick back and relax while the family enjoys the cool waves from Wildwater Cove. Surfside Bar takes the entertainment provided by The Coastal Currents band to another level as you enjoy easy-breezy family fun.

The waterpark also boasts some fresh paint, updated landscaping and 17 unique attractions.

“We’re excited for our guests to enjoy our world-class waterpark,” said Jessica Naderman, vice president and general manager. “Wildwater Kingdom has something for everybody, from three unique bars to top-notch dining. It’s the perfect place to cool off this summer.”

Dorney Park will be open for daily operations seven days a week starting Friday, May 26. Wildwater Kingdom will be open for daily operations seven days a week starting Friday, June 3.

From Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29, all active U.S. military members, including National Guard, reserves, and veterans, will receive a free ticket to Dorney Park valid for a single day Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29, when they present valid U.S. Military ID at the front-gate turnstiles. In addition, military members can save up to $40 online when purchasing tickets for up to six friends or family members.

For unlimited access to Dorney Park, Wildwater Kingdom, live shows and events, Season Passes are now available online. For more ticket information or to see the full event and entertainment schedule, visit dorneypark.com.

About Dorney Park
Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom offers Pennsylvania’s best value - Two Great Parks All in One. With more than 100 rides, shows and attractions, guests can enjoy seven roller coasters, the largest collection of kids' rides in Planet Snoopy™ and one of the country's best-ranked water parks with 26 water slides and two giant wave pools. Special themed festivals, as well as the best Halloween event in the region, make Dorney Park the best place to create lasting memories.

About Cedar Fair Entertainment Company
Dorney Park is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.



