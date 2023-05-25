CARAVELLE INTERNATIONAL GROUP SIGNS $25 MILLION SUPPLY AGREEMENT TO DELIVER 50,000 CUBIC METERS OF WOOD TO SOUTH AFRICA

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2023

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2023 /PR Newswire/ -- Caravelle International Group (Nasdaq: CACO), a global ocean technology company, today announced it has signed a supply agreement with South African company Best Polystyrene. Over the next two years, Caravelle will supply 50,000 cubic meters of wood from its processing facility in Gabon, West Africa, with an estimated revenue of $25 million.

Caravelle will ship the wood products from Gabon, and in line with its innovative practices, will use its proprietary CO-Tech system to dry the wood in transit, offering significant cost savings and reducing lead times. The wood will then be delivered directly to Best Polystyrene in South Africa.

Yang Liu, CEO of Best Polystyrene, commented on the agreement, "Our decision to partner with Caravelle for our wood sourcing was a strategic one. Their significant cost advantage, resulting from sourcing wood from Gabon and drying it in transit, not only cuts down on costs but also reduces lead times. This allows us to better serve our customers by offering quality products in a timely manner."

Dr. Guohua Zhang, CEO of Caravelle International Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the agreement, stating, "This partnership with Best Polystyrene highlights our commitment to providing high-quality, cost-effective products and services globally. We look forward to working closely with Best Polystyrene over the next two years."

Caravelle International Group continues to reinforce its commitment to innovative, efficient, and sustainable practices in all its operations.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle is a global ocean technology company. Its business comprises of two sectors: the traditional business in international shipping, operated by the Topsheen Companies (Topsheen Shipping Group Corporation (Samoa) and its subsidiaries) and the new CO-Tech business under Singapore Garden Technology Pte. Ltd.. As the traditional business, Caravelle's international shipping business has generated all revenues. The CO-Tech business is a new development building upon the existing shipping business. It enables wood desiccation during the maritime shipping process, with full utilization of the shipping time, space, and the waste heat of exhaust gas from the shipping vessels. Caravelle's CO-Tech industry has no historical operations and has not generated revenue. Caravelle is headquartered in Singapore.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

favicon.png?sn=CN11198&sd=2023-05-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caravelle-international-group-signs-25-million-supply-agreement-to-deliver-50-000-cubic-meters-of-wood-to-south-africa-301834675.html

SOURCE Caravelle International Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN11198&Transmission_Id=202305250930PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN11198&DateId=20230525
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.