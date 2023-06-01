Insider Buying: A. Leheny Acquires 3,000 Shares of CalciMedica Inc (CALC)

On May 23, 2023, CalciMedica Inc's CEO and 10% Owner, A. Leheny, purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock, CalciMedica Inc (

CALC, Financial). This move is significant as it demonstrates the confidence of the company's top executive in the future prospects of the business. In this article, we will delve into the details of this insider buying activity, the background of A. Leheny, and the business description of CalciMedica Inc. We will also analyze the relationship between insider buy/sell activities and the stock price.

Who is A. Leheny?

A. Leheny is the CEO and a 10% owner of CalciMedica Inc. With a strong background in the biopharmaceutical industry, Leheny has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and development. His strategic vision and leadership have been key factors in the company's success, and his recent purchase of 3,000 shares further solidifies his commitment to the organization.

CalciMedica Inc's Business Description

CalciMedica Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company's primary focus is on the development of small molecule drugs that target calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels, which play a crucial role in the activation of immune cells. By targeting these channels, CalciMedica aims to develop innovative treatments for various diseases with high unmet medical needs.

A. Leheny's Trades Over the Past Year

Over the past year, A. Leheny has purchased a total of 4,000 shares of CalciMedica Inc and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's potential and a long-term commitment to its success.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for CalciMedica Inc reveals a total of 9 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's prospects and are willing to invest their own money in the stock.

Valuation

On the day of A. Leheny's recent purchase, shares of CalciMedica Inc were trading at $3.34 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $16.476 million.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By considering these factors, investors can gain a better understanding of the stock's intrinsic value and make more informed decisions about whether to buy or sell shares.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Insider buying activity, such as the recent purchase by A. Leheny, can be a positive signal for investors. When insiders buy shares, it often indicates that they believe the stock is undervalued and has the potential for growth. In the case of CalciMedica Inc, the consistent insider buying activity over the past year, coupled with the absence of insider selling, suggests that insiders are confident in the company's future prospects and its stock price.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by A. Leheny, CEO and 10% owner of CalciMedica Inc, is a positive sign for investors. The company's focus on developing novel therapies for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, combined with the confidence shown by insiders through their buying activity, indicates that CalciMedica Inc may be well-positioned for future growth.

