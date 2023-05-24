Insider Sell: MannKind Corp CEO Michael Castagna Sells 150,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 24, 2023, Michael Castagna, CEO of MannKind Corp (

MNKD, Financial), sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend of insider selling at MannKind Corp, which has seen 8 insider sells over the past year. In contrast, there have been 4 insider buys during the same period. This article will provide an overview of Michael Castagna's role at MannKind Corp, the company's business description, and an analysis of insider buy/sell transactions and their relationship with the stock price.

Who is Michael Castagna of MannKind Corp?

Michael Castagna is the Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corp, a position he has held since 2017. He has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, with a strong background in commercial operations, clinical development, and medical affairs. Prior to joining MannKind, Castagna held leadership roles at several pharmaceutical companies, including Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Sandoz. His expertise and leadership have been instrumental in driving MannKind's growth and success.

MannKind Corp's Business Description

MannKind Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company's flagship product, Afrezza, is an inhaled insulin designed to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. MannKind is also developing a pipeline of inhaled therapeutic candidates targeting various disease areas, leveraging its proprietary Technosphere platform technology.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Michael Castagna has sold a total of 180,000 shares and purchased 3,147 shares. This recent sale of 150,000 shares represents a significant portion of his transactions during this period. The broader insider transaction history for MannKind Corp shows a trend towards selling, with 8 insider sells and 4 insider buys over the past year.

Insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and the confidence of its management team. In the case of MannKind Corp, the higher number of insider sells compared to buys may raise concerns about the company's future performance. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's valuation and financial performance, before drawing any conclusions.

Valuation and Stock Price

On the day of Michael Castagna's recent sale, shares of MannKind Corp were trading at $4.69 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $1,215.806 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $6.79, MannKind Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69. This indicates that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a decision based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the recent insider sell by MannKind Corp's CEO Michael Castagna may raise concerns, it is crucial to consider the company's valuation, financial performance, and other factors before making any investment decisions. Investors should carefully analyze the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio and the broader trends in insider transactions to make informed decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.