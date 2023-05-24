On May 24, 2023, Bryan Hipsher, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc ( DNB, Financial), purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock. This recent acquisition is part of a broader trend of insider buying at the company, which we will analyze in this article. We will also provide an overview of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc's business and discuss the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Bryan Hipsher?

Bryan Hipsher is the CFO of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. He has been with the company since 2020 and has extensive experience in finance, accounting, and operations. Prior to joining Dun & Bradstreet, Hipsher held various leadership positions at other companies, including CFO at Exela Technologies and VP of Finance at Xerox Corporation. His insider transactions over the past year show a strong commitment to the company, with a total of 11,000 shares purchased and no shares sold.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc's Business Description

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics. The company helps businesses improve their performance by providing insights and data that enable them to make informed decisions, manage risk, and optimize their operations. Dun & Bradstreet's solutions are used by organizations across various industries, including financial services, technology, healthcare, and government. The company's data and analytics offerings are essential tools for businesses looking to grow and succeed in today's competitive market.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, there have been a total of 4 insider buys and 8 insider sells at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. Bryan Hipsher's recent purchase of 4,000 shares is a positive signal for the company, as it indicates that insiders have confidence in the company's future prospects. This is further supported by the fact that Hipsher has purchased a total of 11,000 shares over the past year and has not sold any shares.

On the day of Hipsher's recent purchase, shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc were trading at $9.88, giving the company a market cap of $4,284.429 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $20.77, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48, which suggests that it may be a possible value trap and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, particularly by CFO Bryan Hipsher, is a positive sign for the company. However, the stock's current valuation suggests that it may be a possible value trap, and investors should exercise caution before making an investment decision. It is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial health, growth prospects, and competitive position, in addition to insider transactions when evaluating a potential investment.