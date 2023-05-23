On May 23, 2023, Joseph Russo, Executive Vice President and President of Global Networks and Technology at Verizon Communications Inc ( VZ, Financial), sold 7,585 shares of the company's stock. This transaction comes amidst a year where Russo has sold a total of 7,585 shares and purchased none.

About Joseph Russo and Verizon Communications Inc

Joseph Russo is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the telecommunications industry. As the Executive Vice President and President of Global Networks and Technology at Verizon Communications Inc, Russo is responsible for overseeing the company's global network infrastructure, technology development, and innovation initiatives.

Verizon Communications Inc is a leading telecommunications company that provides wireless, wireline, and broadband services to millions of customers worldwide. The company operates through two main segments: Verizon Consumer, which offers wireless and wireline services to consumers, and Verizon Business, which provides wireless and wireline services to businesses, governments, and wholesale customers. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Verizon Communications Inc aims to deliver the best network experience to its users.

Insider Trends and Analysis

The insider transaction history for Verizon Communications Inc over the past year reveals that there have been no insider buys, while there have been 7 insider sells. This trend could indicate that insiders are not particularly bullish on the company's prospects, or it could simply be a result of personal financial decisions by the insiders.

It is essential to analyze insider transactions in the context of the stock's price performance. In the case of Verizon Communications Inc, the stock was trading at $36.3 per share on the day of Joseph Russo's recent sell, giving the company a market capitalization of $147,412.961 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 6.82, which is lower than the industry median of 17.11 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This could suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

With a price of $36.3 and a GuruFocus Value of $53.74, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68. Based on its GF Value, the stock is considered a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a decision. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Joseph Russo could be a cause for concern for some investors, especially considering the lack of insider buys over the past year. However, the stock's current valuation, as indicated by its price-earnings ratio and price-to-GF-Value ratio, suggests that it may be undervalued. Investors should carefully consider these factors and conduct further research before making any investment decisions regarding Verizon Communications Inc.