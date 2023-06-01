CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), the parent company of VetComm Inc. and Psykey Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With her extensive executive experience and strategic acumen, Monroe is poised to successfully lead CeCors in its strategic direction for greater market expansion and increased shareholder value.

Kate Monroe is a highly accomplished professional with a distinguished journey. Born in Northern California, she embarked on a path of continuous growth and challenges from an early age. After attending Corban University, Kate recognized her need for a greater challenge, leading her to make the courageous decision to join the Marine Corps. She credits the Marine Corps for shaping her into the person she is today, setting her on a trajectory for a successful life and career. Her military background serves as a catalyst, earning her respect and impacting the minds of those she interacts with. Kate's entrepreneurial spirit was instilled in her by her father, which propelled her to numerous successful ventures in various industries. Kate's most recent venture is the founding of VetComm, a veteran's education and benefits company focused on assisting United States veterans who qualify for underutilized annual benefits and owed compensation, resulting in billions of dollars of unclaimed benefits in the United States annually. Kate continues to shape the landscape of veteran support while also bringing her expertise and passion for driving the success of CeCors Inc. Kate Monroe is a tenacious and driven individual who thrives on empowering others to achieve success; her personal triumphs serve as a testament to her ability to inspire and lead.

Monroe's appointment as CEO entails heightened responsibility in delivering value to shareholders while navigating the unique dynamics of the public markets. Her role encompasses key responsibilities, including strategic leadership, investor relations, and market expansion.

As CEO, Monroe will provide strategic vision and leadership to CeCors, aligning the company's goals with the interests of its subsidiaries and shareholders. She will work closely with the board of directors and executive teams to define and execute the company's strategic direction. Recognizing the importance of maintaining strong relationships with shareholders and the investment community, Monroe will actively engage in investor relations activities. She will communicate the company's performance, growth strategies, and milestones to build trust and confidence among investors. Leading CeCors, Monroe will spearhead efforts to expand the company's market presence through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and continue to enhance shareholder value. She will explore opportunities for strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and organic growth to maximize market opportunities for the company.

"I am honored to take on the CEO role at CeCors Inc.," stated Kate Monroe. "I recognize the unique responsibilities involved in leading a public company. As we move forward, my focus will be on fostering sustainable growth, promoting strong leadership across all levels of the organization, and maintaining a high level of transparency with our valued shareholders. By appropriately leveraging our current operations, my goal is to attract new investment, enhance liquidity, and seize opportunities for expansion and market differentiation." Concluded Monroe.

For further information:

Publicly traded company (OTC PINK: CEOS)

Website: www.psykeyworld.com

E-mail: [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PsyKeyworld

VetComm Inc.

Website: www.vetcomm.us

Referral Program: www.vetcomm.us/referral-membership/

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: CeCors, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/757255/CeCors-Announces-Appointment-of-Marine-Corps-Veteran-Kate-Monroe-as-New-CEO-Providing-Strategic-Vision-and-Exceptional-Leadership





