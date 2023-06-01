Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) today successfully completed its Unity 25 mission to space. Mission specialists Jamila Gilbert, Christopher Huie and Luke Mays became the newest Virgin Galactic Astronauts as they evaluated the end-to-end astronaut training and spaceflight experience.

The Company will now prepare for commercial spaceline operations beginning with the ‘Galactic 01’ mission planned for late June.

