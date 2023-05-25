Biohaven to Present R&D Day at Yale School of Management

1 hours ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 25, 2023

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) ("Biohaven"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of life-changing therapies for people with debilitating diseases, including ultra-rare disorders, will provide an overview of its platforms and pipeline at an in-person Research and Development (R&D) Day taking place on May 31 in New Haven, CT, concurrently with the Yale Ventures Innovation Summit 2023. Members of Biohaven's senior management team and key opinion leaders will be meeting with investors and research analysts. Topics for discussion include:

  • Bispecific Platform with potential application in autoimmune and neurologic diseases
  • Brain-penetrant TYK2/JAK1 inhibition for immune-mediated brain disorders
  • TRPM3 ion channel inhibition for neuropathic pain
  • Kv7 ion channel activation for epilepsy, mood disorders, and pain disorders
  • Myostatin inhibition for neuromuscular and metabolic diseases
  • Glutamate modulation for OCD and rare diseases including spinocerebellar ataxia

The R&D Day presentations will be made available following the conclusion of the presentations on the Corporate Presentation page of our company website. Investors interested in attending the R&D update in-person should contact Jennifer Porcelli at Biohaven Investor Relations as space is limited.

About Biohaven
Biohaven is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of life-changing therapies for people with debilitating diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's experienced management team brings with it a track record of delivering new drug approvals for products for diseases such as migraine, depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The company is advancing a pipeline of therapies for diseases with little or no treatment options, leveraging its proven drug development capabilities and proprietary platforms, including Kv7 ion channel modulation for epilepsy and neuronal hyperexcitability, glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder and spinocerebellar ataxia, myostatin inhibition for neuromuscular diseases, and brain-penetrant TYK2/JAK1 inhibition for immune-mediated brain disorders. Biohaven's portfolio of early- and late-stage product candidates also includes discovery research programs focused on TRPM3 channel activation for neuropathic pain, CD-38 antibody recruiting, bispecific molecules for multiple myeloma, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), and targeted extracellular protein degrader platform technology (MoDE™) with potential application in neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including "continue", "plan", "will", "believe", "may", "expect", "anticipate" and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the future development, timing and potential marketing approval and commercialization of development candidates are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including: the expected timing, commencement and outcomes of Biohaven's planned and ongoing clinical trials; the timing of planned interactions and filings with the Food and Drug Administration; the timing and outcome of expected regulatory filings; complying with applicable U.S. regulatory requirements; the potential commercialization of Biohaven's product candidates; the potential for Biohaven's product candidates to be first in class therapies; and the effectiveness and safety of Biohaven's product candidates. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in Biohaven's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including within the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this new release, and Biohaven does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

MoDEs is a trademark of Biohaven Therapeutics Ltd.

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Porcelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1 (201) 248-0741

Media Contact:

Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
[email protected]
+1 (312) 961-2502

