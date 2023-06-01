Newmont Corp. ( NEM , Financial ) (5.7%) (NEM – $49.02 – NYSE) is the largest gold mining company in the world by volume, expected to produce approximately 6 million ounces in 2023. Newmont aims to maintain production through internal expansion projects as some mines deplete. This capital-light model will allow the company to pay increasingly larger dividends if the price of gold stays at current levels or appreciates.

Disclosures