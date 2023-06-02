PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / abrdn Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") ( NYSE:JEQ, Financial) announced that effective May 25, 2023, Mr. P. Gerald Malone resigned as a Director from the Board of Directors.

Also, the Fund held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") on May 25, 2023. At the Meeting, stockholders of the Fund voted to re-elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors.

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, there were 13,599,990 outstanding shares of the Fund. 85.25% of outstanding common stock were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To re-elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors to serve until the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until such Director's successor is duly elected and qualified:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Anthony S. Clark 10,805,706 750,117 39,292

Important Information

