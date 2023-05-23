Accolade Inc CFO Stephen Barnes Sells 631 Shares: An Insider Sell Analysis

On May 23, 2023, Stephen Barnes, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Accolade Inc (

ACCD, Financial), sold 631 shares of the company. This article will provide an overview of Stephen Barnes, Accolade Inc's business, and an analysis of insider buy/sell transactions and their relationship with the stock price.

Who is Stephen Barnes?

Stephen Barnes serves as the CFO of Accolade Inc, a company that provides personalized health and benefits solutions for employers, health plans, and their members. Barnes is responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax, treasury, and investor relations. With his extensive experience in finance and operations, Barnes plays a crucial role in driving Accolade's growth and profitability.

Accolade Inc's Business Description

Accolade Inc is a leading provider of personalized health and benefits solutions designed to empower individuals and families to make better decisions about their healthcare. The company's platform combines data-driven insights, clinical expertise, and personalized support to help members navigate the complex healthcare system. Accolade's solutions aim to improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and enhance the overall member experience.

Stephen Barnes' Trades Over the Past Year

Over the past year, Stephen Barnes has sold a total of 4,684 shares and purchased 74 shares. This recent sale of 631 shares is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Accolade Inc.

Insider Trends at Accolade Inc

The insider transaction history for Accolade Inc reveals that there have been 3 insider buys in total over the past year. In contrast, there have been 62 insider sells during the same period. This data suggests that insiders at Accolade Inc have been more inclined to sell their shares than to buy them over the past year.

Valuation of Accolade Inc

On the day of Stephen Barnes's recent sale, shares of Accolade Inc were trading at $11.08 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $825.438 million.

With a price of $11.08 and a GuruFocus Value of $28.95, Accolade Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.38. Based on its GF Value, the stock is considered a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 631 shares by Accolade Inc's CFO, Stephen Barnes, is part of a broader trend of insider selling at the company. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.38, the stock is considered a possible value trap, and investors should exercise caution. It is essential for investors to consider the company's financial performance, growth prospects, and overall market conditions before making any investment decisions.

