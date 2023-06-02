Insider Sell: CEO and President Jason Okazaki Sells 6,561 Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB)

2 hours ago
On May 23, 2023, CEO and President Jason Okazaki sold 6,561 shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (

ASMB, Financial), a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics for patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and microbiome-associated disorders. This recent transaction has raised questions about the company's future prospects and the relationship between insider trading and stock price.

Who is Jason Okazaki of Assembly Biosciences Inc?

Jason Okazaki serves as the CEO and President of Assembly Biosciences Inc. He has been with the company for several years, leading its efforts in developing novel treatments for patients suffering from chronic HBV infection and microbiome-associated disorders. Under his leadership, the company has made significant progress in its research and development programs, positioning it as a key player in the biotechnology industry.

Assembly Biosciences Inc's Business Description

Assembly Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and microbiome-associated disorders. The company's HBV-cure program aims to develop a new class of oral therapeutics to provide a functional cure for patients with chronic HBV infection. In addition, Assembly Biosciences is developing a robust pipeline of microbiome-targeted therapies to address various unmet medical needs in gastrointestinal and other diseases.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and the Relationship with the Stock Price

Over the past year, Jason Okazaki has sold a total of 15,501 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 6,561 shares represents a significant portion of his total transactions in the past year. The insider transaction history for Assembly Biosciences Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys and 12 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of Jason Okazaki's recent sale, shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc were trading for $1.04 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $50.662 million. With a price of $1.04 and a GuruFocus Value of $1.65, Assembly Biosciences Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63. This indicates that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a decision based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The relationship between insider trading and stock price can be complex. While insider selling may sometimes indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects, it can also be motivated by personal financial needs or portfolio diversification. In the case of Assembly Biosciences Inc, the recent insider selling activity, combined with the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio, suggests that investors should approach the stock with caution and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.

It is essential for investors to keep an eye on insider trading activity and consider the potential implications for a company's stock price. By monitoring the actions of key insiders like Jason Okazaki, investors can gain valuable insights into the company's prospects and make more informed decisions about their investments.

