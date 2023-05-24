On May 24, 2023, Francis Patchel, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Backblaze Inc ( BLZE, Financial), sold 2,432 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Backblaze Inc, which we will analyze in this article. We will also provide an overview of the company's business and discuss the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Francis Patchel?

Francis Patchel serves as the CFO of Backblaze Inc, a position he has held since joining the company. With extensive experience in finance and management, Patchel plays a crucial role in overseeing the company's financial operations and ensuring its continued growth and success.

Backblaze Inc's Business Description

Backblaze Inc is a leading provider of cloud storage solutions for businesses and individuals. The company offers a range of services, including online backup, data storage, and file sharing, to help customers securely store and access their data from anywhere. With a focus on simplicity, affordability, and reliability, Backblaze Inc has become a popular choice for users seeking a dependable cloud storage solution.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Francis Patchel has sold a total of 45,942 shares and purchased 0 shares. This pattern of selling without any insider purchases is consistent with the broader trend at Backblaze Inc, where there have been 0 insider buys and 367 insider sells over the same timeframe. This could indicate that insiders are not particularly bullish about the company's prospects or that they are taking advantage of a high stock price to cash in on their holdings.

On the day of Francis Patchel's recent sale, shares of Backblaze Inc were trading at $4.19 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $140.476 million. It is essential to consider the stock's valuation when analyzing insider transactions, as it can provide insight into whether insiders believe the stock is overvalued or undervalued.

GF Value and Valuation

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By comparing the stock's current price to its GF Value, investors can determine whether the stock is overvalued or undervalued. In the case of Backblaze Inc, the stock's recent trading price of $4.19 suggests that it may be fairly valued or slightly overvalued, given its market cap and the broader trends in insider transactions.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 2,432 shares by CFO Francis Patchel is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Backblaze Inc. While this may raise concerns for some investors, it is essential to consider the stock's valuation and the company's overall business performance when making investment decisions. Based on the GF Value and the stock's recent trading price, Backblaze Inc appears to be fairly valued or slightly overvalued, which could explain the insider selling activity. Investors should continue to monitor insider transactions and other relevant factors to make informed decisions about their investments in Backblaze Inc.