On May 22, 2023, Lawrence Jasinski, CEO of ReWalk Robotics Ltd ( RWLK, Financial), sold 11,457 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of both insider buying and selling activity for the company. In this article, we will take a closer look at Lawrence Jasinski's role at ReWalk Robotics Ltd, the company's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Lawrence Jasinski?

Lawrence Jasinski is the Chief Executive Officer of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. He has been with the company since February 2016, bringing with him extensive experience in the medical device industry. Prior to joining ReWalk, Jasinski held leadership positions at various medical device companies, including serving as the President and CEO of Soteira, a company focused on spinal implant technology.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd's Business Description

ReWalk Robotics Ltd is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities. The company's primary product, the ReWalk system, is designed to help individuals with spinal cord injuries regain their mobility and independence. The ReWalk system is an FDA-cleared, customizable exoskeleton that enables users to stand, walk, and even climb stairs. ReWalk Robotics Ltd is committed to improving the quality of life for people with lower limb disabilities through innovative technology and design.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Lawrence Jasinski has sold a total of 11,457 shares and purchased 15,000 shares. The insider transaction history for ReWalk Robotics Ltd shows that there have been 17 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 2 insider sells during the same timeframe. This suggests a generally positive sentiment among insiders, with more buying activity than selling.

On the day of Lawrence Jasinski's recent sale, shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd were trading at $0.61 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $36.1 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $0.77, ReWalk Robotics Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

It is important to consider the context of insider transactions when analyzing their potential impact on stock price. In the case of ReWalk Robotics Ltd, the overall trend of insider buying over the past year, combined with the stock's modest undervaluation, suggests that insiders may have confidence in the company's future prospects. However, investors should always conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making any investment decisions.

In conclusion, the recent sale of 11,457 shares by ReWalk Robotics Ltd CEO Lawrence Jasinski adds to the company's mixed insider transaction history over the past year. While the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, investors should carefully consider the implications of insider transactions and other factors before making any investment decisions.