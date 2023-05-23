Insider Buying: EVP &amp; Chief Operating Officer Mary Crocker Acquires 575 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB)

2 hours ago
On May 23, 2023, Mary Crocker, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (

BWB, Financial), purchased 575 shares of the company's stock. This move comes as part of a broader trend of insider buying at the company, which has seen three insider buys over the past year. In contrast, there have been nine insider sells during the same period.

Who is Mary Crocker?

Mary Crocker serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. In her role, she is responsible for overseeing the company's operations, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness in its processes, and contributing to the overall growth and success of the organization.

About Bridgewater Bancshares Inc

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc is a financial holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bridgewater Bank. The company provides a range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, loans, and treasury management services. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, real estate investors, and individuals in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Mary Crocker has purchased a total of 575 shares and sold none. This recent purchase of 575 shares at $15 per share indicates a potential vote of confidence in the company's prospects. The stock's price-earnings ratio of 5.29 is lower than the industry median of 7.9 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued.

The Bridgewater Bancshares Inc stock has a market cap of $251.413 million and a GuruFocus Value of $20.05. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75, the stock is considered significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. This valuation is derived from historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity by Mary Crocker, along with the stock's undervalued status, may signal a positive outlook for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. Investors should consider the company's financial performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions before making any investment decisions. It is essential to conduct thorough research and consult with a financial advisor to ensure a well-informed decision.

As always, insider transactions should be viewed as just one piece of the puzzle when evaluating a company's stock. While they can provide valuable insights into the sentiment of company insiders, it is crucial to consider the broader context of the company's financial health, industry trends, and market conditions.

