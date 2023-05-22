Insider Sell: Boston Beer Co Inc President and CEO David Burwick Sells 1644 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 22, 2023, David Burwick, President and CEO of Boston Beer Co Inc (

SAM, Financial), sold 1644 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider selling activity for the company, with no insider buys recorded over the past year.

Who is David Burwick?

David Burwick has been the President and CEO of Boston Beer Co Inc since April 2018. With over 30 years of experience in the consumer products industry, Burwick has held various leadership positions at companies such as PepsiCo and Weight Watchers. His extensive experience and knowledge of the industry have been instrumental in driving growth and innovation at Boston Beer Co Inc.

About Boston Beer Co Inc

Boston Beer Co Inc, founded in 1984 by Jim Koch, is a leading American craft brewer and the producer of the well-known Samuel Adams beer brand. The company is also involved in the production of other alcoholic beverages, including hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. With a focus on innovation and quality, Boston Beer Co Inc has grown to become one of the largest craft brewers in the United States.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, David Burwick has sold a total of 1644 shares and purchased 0 shares. The insider transaction history for Boston Beer Co Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 11 insider sells during the same period. This trend may indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of growth.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of David Burwick's recent sale, shares of Boston Beer Co Inc were trading at $326.38 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $3,892.209 million. The price-earnings ratio is 65.27, which is higher than the industry median of 22.27 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

However, with a price of $326.38 and a GuruFocus Value of $494.76, Boston Beer Co Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66. This means the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The discrepancy between the price-earnings ratio and the price-to-GF-Value ratio may be due to differing methodologies in calculating valuation or market inefficiencies.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by David Burwick, along with the overall trend of insider selling at Boston Beer Co Inc, may raise concerns for investors. However, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that it is significantly undervalued, which could present a buying opportunity for those who believe in the company's long-term prospects. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making any investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.