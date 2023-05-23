Insider Sell: Cullinan Oncology Inc CEO Nadim Ahmed Sells 707 Shares

1 hours ago
On May 23, 2023, President and CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 707 shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc (

CGEM, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology therapies. This article will provide an overview of Nadim Ahmed's role at Cullinan Oncology Inc, the company's business description, and an analysis of insider buy/sell transactions and their relationship with the stock price.

Who is Nadim Ahmed?

Nadim Ahmed is the President and CEO of Cullinan Oncology Inc. He has extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, having held various leadership positions in global companies. Prior to joining Cullinan Oncology, Ahmed served as the President of Hematology at Celgene, where he played a pivotal role in the company's growth and success. His expertise in the field of oncology and strong leadership skills have been instrumental in driving Cullinan Oncology's mission to develop innovative cancer therapies.

Cullinan Oncology Inc's Business Description

Cullinan Oncology Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology therapies. The company's approach is to leverage its expertise in drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization to create novel treatments for cancer patients. Cullinan Oncology's portfolio includes multiple programs targeting various cancer types, with a focus on addressing unmet medical needs and improving patient outcomes.

Nadim Ahmed's Insider Trades

Over the past year, Nadim Ahmed has sold a total of 2,129 shares and purchased 8,090 shares. The recent sale of 707 shares on May 23, 2023, is part of this broader pattern of insider transactions.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Cullinan Oncology Inc reveals that there have been 2 insider buys in total over the past year. In contrast, there have been 27 insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of favorable market conditions to sell their shares, while also making strategic purchases when opportunities arise.

Valuation

On the day of Nadim Ahmed's recent sale, shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc were trading at $9.15 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $376.29 million. The price-earnings ratio is 7.84, which is lower than the industry median of 30.56 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by President and CEO Nadim Ahmed of 707 shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc is part of a broader pattern of insider transactions over the past year. While there have been more insider sells than buys, it is essential to consider the overall context of the company's valuation and growth prospects. Investors should keep a close eye on insider transactions and other relevant factors to make informed decisions about the stock.

