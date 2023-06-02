LATHAM, N.Y., May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or “the Company”) ( SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced the opening of the Company’s new fiberglass manufacturing facility in Loyalist Township in Ontario, Canada, west of Kingston.



Members of Latham’s management and production teams, joined by Loyalist Mayor Jim Hegadorn, Lennox and Addington Warden Henry Hogg, Ric Bresee, Member of Provincial Parliament of Ontario and Shelby Kramp-Neuman, Member of Parliament, today celebrated the official opening of the Company’s 148-acre fiberglass manufacturing plant in Loyalist Township, Ontario.

“Last year, we broke ground here to build our largest fiberglass pool manufacturing plant. Today, we are thrilled to announce that this state-of-the-art facility is officially open for business,” said Scott Rajeski, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Latham. “As we continue to drive the material conversion from concrete to fiberglass, the Kingston plant will allow us to better scale our operations across North America by reducing our lead times and expanding our manufacturing capabilities in attractive markets. With the Kingston facility, we look forward to being able to provide more homeowners, particularly those in the Eastern Canadian and Northeast and Upper Midwest of the United States, with our signature world-class fiberglass pools.”

“On behalf of Council, I’m very excited to celebrate the opening of the Latham Group facility in Loyalist Township,” said Jim Hegadorn, Mayor of Loyalist Township. “Latham is an international company and a global leader in the swimming pool industry, we are very pleased that Latham has chosen Loyalist as home for the company’s newest facility. Already, Latham has made a profound impact by sponsoring community events and offering meaningful employment opportunities to residents. As one of the fastest growing communities in Eastern Ontario, Loyalist is pleased to work with corporate partners like the Latham Group to help grow a prosperous, healthy, engaged community.”

“We are excited to begin production in this new world-class facility, which will enable us to better service homeowners and create job opportunities for the residents in the Loyalist community and greater Kingston area,” said Sanjay Jain, Fiberglass Operations Director for Canada for Latham. “This was a fast-paced project completed in record time. We are thankful to the Loyalist township and Cornerstone Builders for their partnership and ongoing support throughout this project.”

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform of over 2,000 employees across 30 facilities.



