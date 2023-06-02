Latham Group, Inc. Celebrates Opening of New Fiberglass Swimming Pool Manufacturing Plant in Kingston, Ontario

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

State-of-the-art Facility Will Enable the Company’s Continued Expansion into Eastern Canada and Northeast and Upper Midwest of the United States

LATHAM, N.Y., May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or “the Company”) ( SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced the opening of the Company’s new fiberglass manufacturing facility in Loyalist Township in Ontario, Canada, west of Kingston.

Members of Latham’s management and production teams, joined by Loyalist Mayor Jim Hegadorn, Lennox and Addington Warden Henry Hogg, Ric Bresee, Member of Provincial Parliament of Ontario and Shelby Kramp-Neuman, Member of Parliament, today celebrated the official opening of the Company’s 148-acre fiberglass manufacturing plant in Loyalist Township, Ontario.

“Last year, we broke ground here to build our largest fiberglass pool manufacturing plant. Today, we are thrilled to announce that this state-of-the-art facility is officially open for business,” said Scott Rajeski, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Latham. “As we continue to drive the material conversion from concrete to fiberglass, the Kingston plant will allow us to better scale our operations across North America by reducing our lead times and expanding our manufacturing capabilities in attractive markets. With the Kingston facility, we look forward to being able to provide more homeowners, particularly those in the Eastern Canadian and Northeast and Upper Midwest of the United States, with our signature world-class fiberglass pools.”

“On behalf of Council, I’m very excited to celebrate the opening of the Latham Group facility in Loyalist Township,” said Jim Hegadorn, Mayor of Loyalist Township. “Latham is an international company and a global leader in the swimming pool industry, we are very pleased that Latham has chosen Loyalist as home for the company’s newest facility. Already, Latham has made a profound impact by sponsoring community events and offering meaningful employment opportunities to residents. As one of the fastest growing communities in Eastern Ontario, Loyalist is pleased to work with corporate partners like the Latham Group to help grow a prosperous, healthy, engaged community.”

“We are excited to begin production in this new world-class facility, which will enable us to better service homeowners and create job opportunities for the residents in the Loyalist community and greater Kingston area,” said Sanjay Jain, Fiberglass Operations Director for Canada for Latham. “This was a fast-paced project completed in record time. We are thankful to the Loyalist township and Cornerstone Builders for their partnership and ongoing support throughout this project.”

About Latham Group, Inc.
Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform of over 2,000 employees across 30 facilities.

Latham Contact:
Jeff Anzulewicz
Latham, The Pool Company
[email protected]
717 813 3093		Investors Contact:
Nicole Harlowe
Edelman for Latham
[email protected]
646 750 7235


Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b3009b4-626f-4152-b97d-2a01f72072c4
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8881cec9-abbb-43d8-aa9d-85208e634f9a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7367af2-8aed-4f54-97e9-1568bdc004b8
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/724d0a81-a803-49fe-ac4e-84384ab91391

ti?nf=ODg0NzA2NiM1NjE2NTE5IzIyMDczMjM=
Latham-Pool-Products.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.