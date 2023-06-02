Takeda %28TSE%3A+4502%2FNYSE%3ATAK%29 today announced that it will present data from its expanding oncology pipeline and established product portfolio at the 59th+Annual+Meeting+of+the+American+Society+of+Clinical+Oncology (ASCO) being held June 2-6, 2023, in Chicago, Ill. and the 31st+Congress+of+the+European+Hematology+Association (EHA), June 8-11, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany.

The company’s presence at ASCO 2023 will underscore Takeda’s growing solid tumor portfolio, with research focused on improving treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC), as well as rare forms of oncogene-driven non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Within its hematology portfolio, Takeda will present data in oral sessions at both ASCO and EHA on a head-to-head Phase 3 study comparing targeted treatments in newly diagnosed patients with Philadelphia-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL).

“Over the past year, we have made significant advancements with our pipeline – both in progress with our innate immunity enhancers and in further diversifying our pipeline – aiming to ultimately deliver transformative medicines to patients who need them most,” said Awny Farajallah, M.D., head, global medical affairs, oncology at Takeda. “With our aspiration to cure cancer in mind, we are excited to share data from our newly expanded solid tumor portfolio featuring results in colorectal cancer, as well as research from our established hematological portfolio where we continue to explore the potential for a new standard of care treatment in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.”

A full list of company-sponsored abstracts are available for ASCO (here) and EHA (here).

Takeda’s Commitment to Oncology

At Takeda Oncology, we are united by our aspiration to cure cancer and motivated every day to work harder for patients with limited or ineffective treatment options. Our agile structure and deep in-house expertise are complemented by a network of partnerships that optimize our ability to research, develop and deliver transformative medicines to people living with cancer. Building on decades of leadership in oncology and a portfolio of approved medicines for hematologic cancers and solid tumors, we are advancing a cutting-edge pipeline focused on the power of innate immunity. With inspiration from patients and innovation from everywhere, our goal is to introduce new classes of immunotherapies that can lead to deep, durable responses so that more patients can benefit from – and have access to – innovative medicines. For more information, visit www.takedaoncology.com.

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

