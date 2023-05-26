Ashburton (Jersey) Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $215.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(9.49%), ETN(7.88%), and GOOG(7.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ashburton (Jersey) Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 98,812 shares in NYSE:ETN, giving the stock a 7.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $166.47 during the quarter.

On 05/26/2023, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $180.58 per share and a market cap of $71.98Bil. The stock has returned 34.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-book ratio of 4.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 46.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 71,299 shares in NAS:NXPI, giving the stock a 6.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $178.18 during the quarter.

On 05/26/2023, NXP Semiconductors NV traded for a price of $176.235 per share and a market cap of $45.78Bil. The stock has returned -5.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NXP Semiconductors NV has a price-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-book ratio of 5.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.41 and a price-sales ratio of 3.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Ashburton (Jersey) Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 42,332 shares. The trade had a 4.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $161.47.

On 05/26/2023, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $155.11 per share and a market cap of $403.09Bil. The stock has returned -11.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-book ratio of 6.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.98 and a price-sales ratio of 4.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 106,656 shares in NAS:PYPL, giving the stock a 3.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.02 during the quarter.

On 05/26/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $59.4469 per share and a market cap of $66.33Bil. The stock has returned -25.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-book ratio of 3.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 149,458 shares in NYSE:SCHW, giving the stock a 3.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.23 during the quarter.

On 05/26/2023, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $54.21 per share and a market cap of $98.66Bil. The stock has returned -16.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44 and a price-sales ratio of 4.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

