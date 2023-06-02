Insider Sell: EVP &amp; CFO Kimberly Nelson Sells 6,940 Shares of SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 23, 2023, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Nelson sold 6,940 shares of SPS Commerce Inc (

SPSC, Financial) at a price of $163.17 per share. This transaction comes as part of a series of insider sells by Nelson over the past year, totaling 44,339 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Who is Kimberly Nelson of SPS Commerce Inc?

Kimberly Nelson serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of SPS Commerce Inc. She joined the company in 2007 and has played a crucial role in the company's financial management and growth. With her extensive experience in finance and accounting, Nelson has been instrumental in driving the company's strategic initiatives and financial performance.

SPS Commerce Inc's Business Description

SPS Commerce Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of services that enable businesses to streamline their supply chain processes. The company's solutions include Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), analytics, sourcing, and collaboration tools, which help businesses improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer relationships. SPS Commerce serves a diverse range of industries, including retail, manufacturing, and logistics, and has a global customer base.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for SPS Commerce Inc, while there have been 28 insider sells, including the recent transaction by Kimberly Nelson. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking advantage of the current market conditions to realize gains on their investments.

On the day of Nelson's recent sell, shares of SPS Commerce Inc were trading at $163.17, giving the company a market capitalization of $5,885.428 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 103.27, which is higher than the industry median of 26.81 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and historical performance.

With a price of $163.17 and a GuruFocus Value of $150.68, SPS Commerce Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent insider sell by EVP & CFO Kimberly Nelson, along with the overall trend of insider sells over the past year, could be a signal for investors to keep a close eye on SPS Commerce Inc's stock performance. While the stock is currently fairly valued based on its GF Value, the higher-than-industry-average price-earnings ratio may indicate potential overvaluation. Investors should consider these factors, along with the company's business performance and growth prospects, when making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.