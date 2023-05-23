Insider Buying: A. Leheny Acquires 3,000 Shares of CalciMedica Inc (CALC)

2 hours ago
On May 23, 2023, A. Leheny, CEO and 10% Owner of CalciMedica Inc (

CALC, Financial), purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is significant as it demonstrates the confidence of a key insider in the company's prospects. In this article, we will explore the background of A. Leheny, the business of CalciMedica Inc, and analyze the relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price.

Who is A. Leheny?

A. Leheny is the CEO and a 10% owner of CalciMedica Inc. With a strong background in the pharmaceutical industry, Leheny has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and development. His insider purchases over the past year, totaling 4,000 shares, indicate a strong belief in the company's potential and future success.

CalciMedica Inc's Business Description

CalciMedica Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs targeting calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels. These channels play a crucial role in the immune system and various other cellular processes. The company's lead product candidate, Auxora, is being developed for the treatment of acute pancreatitis and other inflammatory conditions. CalciMedica's innovative approach to drug development has the potential to address unmet medical needs and improve patient outcomes.

Insider Buying and Selling Analysis

Over the past year, A. Leheny has purchased a total of 4,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This indicates a strong conviction in the company's prospects and a willingness to invest personal capital in its success. Furthermore, the insider transaction history for CalciMedica Inc shows a total of 9 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's future and are accumulating shares.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of A. Leheny's recent purchase, shares of CalciMedica Inc were trading at $3.34 apiece, giving the company a market capitalization of $17.552 million. To assess the stock's valuation, we can look at the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is based on three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By considering these factors, we can gain insight into whether the stock is fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued. In the case of CalciMedica Inc, the recent insider buying activity, combined with the company's growth prospects and the absence of insider selling, suggests that the stock may be undervalued. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating the investment opportunity presented by CalciMedica Inc.

Conclusion

Insider buying activity, particularly by a CEO and 10% owner like A. Leheny, can be a strong indicator of a company's future prospects. In the case of CalciMedica Inc, the consistent insider buying over the past year, coupled with the company's innovative approach to drug development, suggests that the stock may be an attractive investment opportunity. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider the stock's valuation and other factors before making an investment decision.

