On May 23, 2023, Joseph Russo, EVP & Pres-Global Networks & Tech at Verizon Communications Inc (

VZ, Financial), sold 7,585 shares of the company's stock. This insider sell comes amidst a year where Russo has sold a total of 7,585 shares and purchased none. The transaction history for Verizon Communications Inc over the past year shows no insider buys and seven insider sells.

About Joseph Russo and Verizon Communications Inc

Joseph Russo serves as the Executive Vice President and President of Global Networks & Technology at Verizon Communications Inc. He is responsible for the company's technology strategy, network architecture, and product development. Russo has been with Verizon for over 20 years, holding various leadership positions in the company.

Verizon Communications Inc is a leading telecommunications company that provides wireless, wireline, and broadband services to consumers, businesses, and government agencies. The company operates through two segments: Verizon Consumer Group and Verizon Business Group. Verizon's extensive network infrastructure and innovative technology solutions have made it one of the largest communication technology companies in the world.

Insider Trends and Stock Price Relationship

The insider transaction history for Verizon Communications Inc over the past year reveals a trend of insider selling, with seven insider sells and no insider buys. This could be an indication that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of growth. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance and market conditions, before drawing any conclusions.

On the day of Joseph Russo's recent sell, shares of Verizon Communications Inc were trading at $36.3 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $147,013.583 million. The price-earnings ratio is 6.80, which is lower than the industry median of 16.73 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

With a price of $36.3 and a GuruFocus Value of $53.74, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68. This indicates that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent insider sell by Joseph Russo, EVP & Pres-Global Networks & Tech at Verizon Communications Inc, raises questions about the stock's valuation and future prospects. While the stock appears undervalued based on its price-earnings ratio and GF Value, the trend of insider selling over the past year suggests caution. Investors should consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance, industry trends, and market conditions, before making any investment decisions.

As a financial stock market writer for gurufocus.com, it is essential to provide accurate and insightful information to help investors make informed decisions. This article aims to shed light on the recent insider sell by Joseph Russo and its potential implications for Verizon Communications Inc's stock price. However, investors should always conduct their research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

